Tipperary referee will be sideline official at All-Ireland senior hurling final

Newcastle referee Michael Kennedy will be the sideline official at the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Tipperary referee Michael Kennedy has been named as the sideline official for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday week, July 17.
The referee will be Colm Lyons of Cork, who will take charge of his first All-Ireland senior final.
Michael Kennedy, from the Newcastle club in south Tipperary, will be joined by linesmen Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and Galway’s Liam Gordon, who will be the standby referee.
Clonmel AC's William Maunsell won the Roscommon 10 Miler Road Race last weekend in a new PB time of 50 minutes 35 seconds.
