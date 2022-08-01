Tipperary Golf: Darren Sweeney wins Captain's Prize at Cahir Park

Captain' Gary Morrison's Prize

Weekend of July 29 to 31, 2022

The weather was perfect for golf, the Course in fine order, the Greens in superb playing condition and the Flags in good challenging positions.

Refreshments available after the 9th Hole with thanks to Yanis and John. Dinner in the Clubhouse after the 18th by the fantastic club catering team. Rest, relaxation and fun followed. It was Captain Gary's Birthday! Cake and candles, music and dancing and everyone enjoyed a very successful weekend.

A Hole in One on the 16th! was reported on Sunday morning to be followed by another Hole in One, again on the 16th! Captain Gary's Prize weekend will surely be remembered.

Overseas Member William Howard, originally from Co. Cork and whose home Club is Lakewood Golf Club in Long Beach, California was celebrating his success in the clubhouse when Bunty Flannery had his all-exciting shot on the 16th. No time to celebrate for Bunty as he qualified in the top 30 Play-off on Sunday evening.

Captain Gary Morrison, professional as always, was eloquent in his address to the very large gathering of family, members and friends. Remembering everyone involved in running the Club, expressing thanks to many, Gary invited Members to become more involved in the running of the Club and join committees.

Prizewinners in Captain Gary Morrison's Captain Prize Weekend at Cahir Park Golf Club from July 29 to July 31, 2022

Back Row from left to right: Luke Healy, Junior Prize, William Howard, Hole in One, Kevin McGuire Snr., Seniors Category B, Paul Kennedy, Overall Seniors Perpetual Plate Winner, Don Quill, Committee Member Prize Winner, Sean Casey, 4th, Francis McCarthy, Past Captain's Prize, Ed O'Gorman, Leading Qualifier, Bunty Flannery, Hole in One. Front Row from left to right: Derek Davis 3rd, Captain Gary Morrison, Darren Sweeney, Winner of Captain's Prize and Perpetual Trophy. Pics: Maria Devitt



The Winner of Captain's Prize and Trophy for 2022 was Darren Sweeney (2) 109 2/3 Nett.

2nd, Paul O'Sullivan (15) 108 Nett

Gross: Peter Meaney (1) 114 Gross

3rd: Derek Davis (9) 110 Nett

4th: Sean Casey (23) 110 2/3 Nett

Leading Qualifier: Ed O'Gorman (18) 65 Nett

Past Captain: Francis McCarthy (12) 117 Nett

Junior: Luke Healy (10) 73 Nett

Committee Member: Don Quill (20) 112 2/3



Senior 12 Hole Singles Stapleford played Tuesday 26 July for Captain's Prize

Category A: Colm O'Flaherty 32pts

Category B: Kevin McGuire Snr. 32pts

Category C: Pat Fogarty 28pts

Seniors Overall Perpetual Plate Winner: Pat Kennedy 32pts

Congratulations to all the prize winners and to Captain Gary Morrison.