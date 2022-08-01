Tipperary Golf: Darren Sweeney wins Captain's Prize at Cahir Park

Darren Sweeney, Winner of Captain's Prize and Perpetual Trophy accepts his prize from Cahir Park Golf Club captain, Gary Morrison. It was a wonderful weekend of golf at Cahir Park.
Captain' Gary Morrison's Prize
Weekend of July 29 to 31, 2022
The weather was perfect for golf, the Course in fine order, the Greens in superb playing condition and the Flags in good challenging positions.
Refreshments available after the 9th Hole with thanks to Yanis and John. Dinner in the Clubhouse after the 18th by the fantastic club catering team. Rest, relaxation and fun followed. It was Captain Gary's Birthday! Cake and candles, music and dancing and everyone enjoyed a very successful weekend.
A Hole in One on the 16th! was reported on Sunday morning to be followed by another Hole in One, again on the 16th! Captain Gary's Prize weekend will surely be remembered.
Overseas Member William Howard, originally from Co. Cork and whose home Club is Lakewood Golf Club in Long Beach, California was celebrating his success in the clubhouse when Bunty Flannery had his all-exciting shot on the 16th. No time to celebrate for Bunty as he qualified in the top 30 Play-off on Sunday evening.
Captain Gary Morrison, professional as always, was eloquent in his address to the very large gathering of family, members and friends. Remembering everyone involved in running the Club, expressing thanks to many, Gary invited Members to become more involved in the running of the Club and join committees.
Prizewinners in Captain Gary Morrison's Captain Prize Weekend at Cahir Park Golf Club from July 29 to July 31, 2022
Back Row from left to right: Luke Healy, Junior Prize, William Howard, Hole in One, Kevin McGuire Snr., Seniors Category B, Paul Kennedy, Overall Seniors Perpetual Plate Winner, Don Quill, Committee Member Prize Winner, Sean Casey, 4th, Francis McCarthy, Past Captain's Prize, Ed O'Gorman, Leading Qualifier, Bunty Flannery, Hole in One. Front Row from left to right: Derek Davis 3rd, Captain Gary Morrison, Darren Sweeney, Winner of Captain's Prize and Perpetual Trophy. Pics: Maria Devitt
The Winner of Captain's Prize and Trophy for 2022 was Darren Sweeney (2) 109 2/3 Nett.
2nd, Paul O'Sullivan (15) 108 Nett
Gross: Peter Meaney (1) 114 Gross
3rd: Derek Davis (9) 110 Nett
4th: Sean Casey (23) 110 2/3 Nett
Leading Qualifier: Ed O'Gorman (18) 65 Nett
Past Captain: Francis McCarthy (12) 117 Nett
Junior: Luke Healy (10) 73 Nett
Committee Member: Don Quill (20) 112 2/3
Senior 12 Hole Singles Stapleford played Tuesday 26 July for Captain's Prize
Category A: Colm O'Flaherty 32pts
Category B: Kevin McGuire Snr. 32pts
Category C: Pat Fogarty 28pts
Seniors Overall Perpetual Plate Winner: Pat Kennedy 32pts
Congratulations to all the prize winners and to Captain Gary Morrison.
