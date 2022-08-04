Search

04 Aug 2022

Two holes in one at Cahir Park during Captain's Prize - one from California!

Overseas Member William Howard, originally from Cork and whose home Club is Lakewood Golf Club in Long Beach, California, celebrates his ace on Sunday last.

In Gary Morrison's Captain's Prize at Cahir Park last weekend, two holes in one were recorded on Sunday last.
A Hole in One on the 16th was reported on Sunday morning to be followed by another Hole in One, again on the 16th! Captain Gary's Prize weekend will surely be remembered.
Overseas Member William Howard, originally from Cork and whose home Club is Lakewood Golf Club in Long Beach, California was celebrating his success in the clubhouse when Bunty Flannery had his perfect tee shot over the river into the cup on 16.

No time to celebrate for Bunty as he qualified in the top 30 Play-off on Sunday evening.

The eventual winner of Captain's Prize and Trophy for 2022 was Darren Sweeney (2) 109 2/3 Nett.

2nd, Paul O'Sullivan (15) 108 Nett
Gross: Peter Meaney (1) 114 Gross
3rd: Derek Davis (9) 110 Nett
4th: Sean Casey (23) 110 2/3 Nett
Leading Qualifier: Ed O'Gorman (18) 65 Nett
Past Captain: Francis McCarthy (12) 117 Nett
Junior: Luke Healy (10) 73 Nett
Committee Member: Don Quill (20) 112 2/3

Plenty to smile about for Ian Bunty Flannery after his hole in one at the 16th hole in Cahir Park during the Captain's Prize on Sunday last.


Senior 12 Hole Singles Stapleford played Tuesday 26 July for Captain's Prize
Category A: Colm O'Flaherty 32pts
Category B: Kevin McGuire Snr. 32pts
Category C: Pat Fogarty 28pts
Seniors Overall Perpetual Plate Winner: Pat Kennedy 32pts
Congratulations to all the prize winners and to Captain Gary Morrison.

