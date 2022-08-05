Five goal Gortnahoe Glengoole sink Sars'

Gortnahoe Glengoole 5-22

Thurles Sarsfields 3-21

Goals win games and normally if you bag three of them, you will have a fair chance of winning. However, when you ship five, your chances diminish greatly as Thurles Sarsfields found out the hard way in this FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate tie at Leahy Park, Cashel this evening.

A very fine contest indeed with the initiative swaying this way and that, Gortnahoe Glengoole finished the stronger as they bagged 2-7 in the last quarter against 1-4 for their rivals who, to be fair, were in the contest right to the very death.

Sarsfields had played with the breeze in the first half and were fortunate to be 2-11 to 2-10 in front at the break. They had worked themselves into a six point lead with five minutes to go in the half thanks to goals from Cian Stakelum in the 12th minute and Tommy Maher in the 24th - Gortnahoe Glengoole had a Kevin Slattery goal in the 10th minute to keep them in the match.

However, the Gortnahoe Glengoole attackers found their range, and while Sars’ had rattled off 1-3 without reply, they went one better and snatched 1-4 in five minutes with the goal coming from midfielder Fionn Cleary who scored 1-3 in the first half, while Keane Hayes had three points in this spell to give them the lead. Sars’ responded with Tommy Doyle and Jack Lanigan points to reclaim the lead at the break.

It had been a fine first half with Sarsfields having eight scorers on the board by the 24th minute mark, as opposed to five for Gortnahoe Glengoole in the half. But, with the breeze behind them for the second half, the feeling was that Gortnahoe Glengoole were in the better position. That view was compounded when Darragh Maher bagged a goal in the 3rd minute as he waltzed through the lax Sarsfields rearguard - Maher had a storming second half and ended up with 2-4 to his name.

Gortnahoe Glengoole were 3-14 to 2-12 in front within ten minutes of resumption, but Sarsfields hit five of the next six scores through Jack Lanigan (2), Tommy Doyle, Tommy Maher, and Mossie McCormack to bring them right back into. But, a fourth Gortnahoe Glengoole goal from sub Liam Hayes with his first possession, extended the lead.

Incredibly though, Sarsfields went straight downfield and goalled themselves through Michael Russell and they were level when Jock Fogarty pointed.

However, Gortnahoe Glengoole were looking down the final stretch and they found scores from Keane Hayes (0-3), Darragh Maher (3) and a second goal from Maher right at the death to secure the win - Sarsfields managing points from Mossie McCormack, Jack Lanigan and Jock Fogarty, whose effort for goal was deflected over by the keeper Timmy Dunne - a crucial save.