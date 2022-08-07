Funeral arrangements for Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke announced

Tipperary defender Dillon Quirke will be laid to rest on Tuesday
Tipperary senior hurling defender Dillon Quirke will be laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon following Requiem Mass in Clonoulty Church it has been announced.
The twenty four year old passed away suddenly during a senior hurling championship game against Kilruane MacDonagh on Friday evening unleashing a wave of sympathy for his family, friends, club colleagues and parishioners. Messages of support and sympathy have been pouring in for the stricken young hurler who has been described as being a passionate GAA man and a gentleman.
Predeceased by his grandparents Eddie & Lyla Fryday and Phil Quirke, Philip is deeply regretted by his loving parents, Dan & Hazel, sisters Shannon & Kellie, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, team mates and many beloved friends.
He will repose in his residence (E25 A257) this Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
