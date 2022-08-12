Hot weather forces the cancellation of greyhound racing in Tipperary and around the country

The hot weather means there will be no racing at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium this Friday or Sunday night
High temperatures have forced the cancellation of all greyhound racing this weekend, including the meetings scheduled for tracks in Clonmel and Thurles.
Greyhound Racing Ireland has stated that it had taken the decision in consideration of "the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds."
It said it would review the situation on Monday, when temperatures are expected to fall back to the low 20s.
Greyhound Racing Ireland added, "owners and trainers are reminded of the importance of good ventilation in transportation arrangements for greyhounds, and ensuring that adequate water and other supports are available for all greyhounds.
"Further advice and information on caring for the greyhound in hot weather is available on www.grireland.ie"
Tipperary's 4x100m Relay Squad. Back L-R Emily Davidson, Emma ONeill, Grace Fitzgerald. Front: Katie Bergin, Lucy Fitzgerald. Missing Leona Maher
The hot weather means there will be no racing at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium this Friday or Sunday night
Jukebox Gypsy performing at the Main Guard, Clonmel during the Clonmel Busking Festival. Picture: John D Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.