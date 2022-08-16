St Molleran's GAA Club looks ahead to football championships

St Molleran's GAA Club at Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir
St Molleran’s GAA Club’s Intermediate and Junior B hurling squads bowed out of their respective championships last weekend.
The teams will gather together again for the football championship that will be held in the coming months.
The club’s U17 team were unfortunately defeated by Mount Sion on Wednesday, August 10. It was a hard fought and contested game.
The U13 squad, meanwhile, look forward to playing Ballyduff Lower in the quarter-final meeting. It’s a home game at Páirc Naomh Maoilearáin this Saturday at 2pm.
All in the club congratulate Gary and Niamh Maher on the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Adalyn Rose.
