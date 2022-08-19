Search

19 Aug 2022

Tipperary sprinter helps Irish relay team to reach European Athletics final

Team sets new national record ahead of tomorrow's final

Sharlene Mawdsley

Sharlene Mawdsley shows her delight after helping the Irish women's 4 x 400 metres relay team reach the European final at the Olympiastadion in Munich this morning. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

19 Aug 2022 3:07 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Sharlene Mawdsley was part of the Irish 4 x 400 metres women's relay team that reached tomorrow's final by finishing second in this morning’s semi-final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

The Newport, Tipperary athlete, making her debut at the championships, ran the final leg, as Ireland finished runners-up behind The Netherlands.

The team which also included Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke, with the latter fresh from setting a national record in her fifth-place finish in the 400 metres final, set a new national record of of 3:26.06.

The final takes place at 8.45pm Irish time on Saturday night.

