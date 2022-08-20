Womens National Track and Field League Final sees outstanding performance by the Tipperary Women's Team

Tipperary Womens Team
The Tipperary Womens Team who won Silver medals in The Premier Division of the Track & Field League Final held in Tullamore on Sunday last.
This was an outstanding performance by this very young team with a blend of experience that withstood the test over the twenty disciplines of track and field athletics.
Tipperary accumulated 107points, to finish second, silver medal position five points behind DSD Dublin on 112points. Galway were third on 97points. This was an improvement of 17 points on last year. (See picture above right).
County Tipperary Golf and Country Club - Ladies Presidents Prize prizewinners. Full caption in the article below
Getting ready for the water: Some of the junior sailors who took part in this year’s Lough Derg Regatta hosted by Lough Derg Yacht Club in Dromineer Picture: Gerardine Wisdom
Templemore Golf Club Vice Captains Prize winner presentation by Vice Captain Declan Kennedy to New Delaney. A young golfer to watch. Photo by Seamus Bourke
Jane Hewitt, Tony Walsh and Dan Crotty cross Knocklofty Bridge during the Boston Scientific Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: John D Kelly
