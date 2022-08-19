Search

19 Aug 2022

Tipperary's Max Wachman on Irish showjumping team that wins Aga Khan Cup

Ireland beat France in jump-off at the RDS

Max Wachman

Max Wachman competing on Berlux Z in the Longines FEI Nations Cup during the Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

19 Aug 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The Irish showjumping team was jumping for joy this evening after winning the Aga Khan Cup at the Dublin Horse Show.

Tipperary's Max Wachman was on the team that won Ireland's first Aga Khan trophy in seven years, after they beat France in a jump-off.

Conor Swail and Count Me In secured the victory in the Nations Cup event, with Cian O'Connor and Kilkenny (a horse owned by Max Wachman's grandmother, Sue Magnier) having forced the jump-off against France.

The success continues a great year for teenager Wachman, who hails from Gooldscross, near Cashel.

At the beginning of the year he was on the Irish team that won the four-star Nations Cup at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, scooping a double clear round on Berlux Z.

Closer to home he won the Holmestead Saddlery International Stakes at the Balmoral Show in May, which he followed with a second-place finish at the CSI four star show in Wiesbaden in Germany.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media