History made as fired-up St Patrick's triumph in South Tipperary U19B hurling final

Pat Cleere Forest & Garden Equipment South Under 19B Hurling Final Replay



St Patrick’s (Drangan/Cloneen) 2-14 Moyle Rovers 2-9



It will be an occasion that will long remembered in the sporting annals of the parish of Drangan and Cloneen. This evening at O’Sullivan Park in Ballingarry, St Patrick’s hurlers magnificently captured the South Under 19B title, the club’s first divisional championship at this age group hurling off their own steam without being part of a combination side.



And it was a victory fully deserved by a totally committed performance from St Patrick’s which Moyle Rovers could not match on the night. Eight days ago in the drawn game, for long stretches of that contest it seemed the title was destined for Monroe, but this evening with the exception of a brief wobble midway through the opening half, St Patrick’s always looked the more likely champions.



It was a total team display from the Anner Park side, everyone giving their all with an insatiable hunger that outfought Moyle Rovers time and again throughout. After a good start they were rocked by two goals in the 13th and 19th minute to go four down but had rallied again to lead at the break by two.



In the second half they took the game by the proverbial scruff of the neck to go seven up by the end of the third quarter. After that, this band of brothers, remembering the heartbreak of South final defeats at under 12 and under 17, were not for turning and they determinedly held on for an historic triumph.



They got a tonic start with Aidan Fitzgerald flicking home a goal after two and a half minutes, a ball that came across the square wasn’t dealt with by the Rovers defence and Fitzgerald pulled to rattle the net.

The St Patrick's team celebrate with the cup following their win over Moyle Rovers at Ballingarry on Friday evening.



Rocked by the setback Rovers were lucky not to concede another goal almost immediately but a lack of composure by the St Patrick’s forward allowed the let off. William Cleere with his first free of the night pointed from the sideline for a four points advantage on seven minutes before Rovers finally got off the mark with a Paddy O’Keeffe point a minute later.



An intelligent crossfield pass from Daithi Hogan set up Aidan Fitzgerald to restore the St Pat’s lead to four but they wouldn’t score again for 14 minutes. During that spell Moyle Rovers tagged on 2-2 to go from four down to four up by the 19th minute.



Two quick points from Rory Collins and Dean English for Moyle Rovers made it 1-2 to 0-3 by the 10th minute. Soon Rovers got a huge slice of luck with a goal to take the lead when a long delivery from 65m out by their captain, Rory Collins, bounced on the edge of the square high into the roof of the net.



Six minutes later their second goal arrived. If the first was somewhat fortuitous their second was superbly constructed and executed. In a sweet passing move Killian Butler, Rian McCormack and Paddy O’Keeffe all linked up to find Daire Luttrell who finished superbly for a 2-3 to 1-2 lead for the Sky Blues after 19 minutes.



The gauntlet had been thrown down and St Patrick’s replied with two points inside a minute from the lively Daithí Hogan and Danny Broderick who reacted quickest to a long range free delivered in.

St Patrick's centre-forward Aidan Fitzgerald attempts to get by Rory Collins in the Pat Cleere Forest 7 Garden Equipment Under 19B South Hurling Championship Final at Ballingarry on Friday evening.



The bad luck of conceding a goal softly was balanced out in the 25th minute. A free from William Cleere from 45 metres out deceived everyone inside to end up in the back of the Moyle Rovers net restoring the lead for the team in black and yellow, 2-4 to 2-3.



A Daire Luttrell free in the 26th minute levelled matters for the first (and only time) in the game with St Patrick’s edging two up again by half-time following a free from William Cleere and an excellent point from Aidan Fitzgerald who came out to win a high ball before turning to split the uprights. At the break St Patrick’s led 2-6 to 2-4.



Within 30 seconds of the restart St Patrick’s had a gilt-edged chance of another goal but Cathal Cullinan got a block on the shot to deny.



It took six minutes for the first score to arrive, Jake Forrestal got on the end of a long free to narrow the gap to one. The remainder of the third quarter was bossed by the Liam Fitzgerald managed St Patrick’s who outscored their opponents seven to two over the next 10 minutes of play.



Two long range frees converted by William Cleere were followed by a Danny Broderick point, once more Daithí Hogan finding him with a crossfield pass.



An excellent point for Moyle Rovers’ Jake Forrestal was a brief respite before Finn Madigan with a point from the sideline and an equally sweet strike from William Cleere stretched the advantage to five for St Patrick’s.



By the 45th minute it was out to seven with Eoin Fitzgerad and another Cleere free putting the Drangan/Cloneen boys very much in the driving seat.



The intensity of the St Patrick’s effort was forcing Rovers to live off scraps and their third white flag of the second period arrived 20 minutes in, this time a free from Daire Luttrell won by Dean English.



Seven minutes from time Daithí Hogan had his side’s last score of the game - credit to Moyle Rovers they kept the potentially lethal Hogan under wraps for the most part.

Rovers huffed and puffed late on but were making little inroads with just two points from Tom O’Dea and a 65 by Killian Butler their reward towards the end.

Four minutes into time added on at the end of the game Pat Moroney (St Patrick's) was sent to the line with a straight red card.



At Paddy Ivors’ final whistle the scoreline read 2-14 to 2-9 and history had been made for St Patrick’s. The great scenes of celebrations reflected as much. Naomh Padraig Abú.

It was an round team performance from the winners that secured the title. The half-back line of Ryan Cranitch, Jack Cleere and Pat Moroney rock solid, with Cranitch in particular outstanding.

Bill Cuddihy at the end of the square won numerous important duels at crucial stages, while in midfield Cian Cranitch and James Ryan did trojan work. Upfront William Cleere, Aidan Fitzgerald and Daithí Hogan were stand-outs, but everyone's workrate was vital in the win.

It was a disappointing night for Rovers who might feel somewhat aggrieved with a free count that weighed on them. Davy Brennan, Shane Ryan, Joseph Commins, Rory Collins, Killian Butler, Dean English, Tom O'Dea and Daire Luttrell never gave up the chase.



St Patrick’s: Conor Brett, Robbie Noonan, Bill Cuddihy, Evan Holohan, Ryan Cranitch (captain), Jack Cleere, Pat Moroney, Cian Cranitch, James Ryan, Daithí Hogan (0-2), Aidan Fitzgerald (1-2), Finn Madigan (0-1), Eoin Fitzgerald (0-1), William Cleere (1-6, 0-4F), Danny Broderick (0-2).



Subs: Sean Nash for Fitzgerald (56 minutes); Brian O’Halloran and Evan White for Broderick and Holohan (59).

Moyle Rovers: Cathal Cullinan, Davy Brennan, Shane Ryan, Liam Maher, John Paul Phelan, Joseph Commins, Ronan Walsh, Rory Collins (captain, 1-1)), Killian Butler (0-1x65), Dean English (0-1), Rian McCormack, Tom O’Dea (0-1), Daire Luttrell (1-2, 0-2F), Jake Forrestal (0-2), Paddy O’Keeffe (0-1).

Subs: Michael O’Reilly for Walsh (30 minutes); Liam McGrath for O’Keeffe (54); Darragh McDonagh for McCormack (55).



Referee: Paddy Ivors (Ballingarry).