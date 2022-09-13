Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins GAA Club wishes juvenile committee member and juvenile academy coach Daryl Walsh all the best on his travels in Australia and thanks him for all the time he has dedicated to the club.

The U13 hurlers played Newcastle in a south semi-final and unfortunately the result did not go their way. It was a tough, close game with some hard-fought battles throughout.

Meanwhile, the U15 hurlers played Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in a county final last Sunday afternoon. The Davins team gave it their very best and left nothing on the field. The Davins boys didn’t get the outcome they deserved but they gave a stellar performance.

The club are very proud of both teams and all they have achieved this year, showing great character in every game.

The juvenile teams continue to improve and strengthen year on year, ensuring an exciting and bright future for the club.

Well done to the players and their mentors. The club also thanks the parents for all their support throughout the year.

In other club news, the Junior B hurlers played Cahir on Sunday afternoon.

The juvenile academy continues every Monday at 6.30pm on the all-weather pitch. If you are interested in registering a child please come along on Mondays.



The jackpot wasn’t won in last week’s Juvenile Lotto draw. The numbers drawn were 08, 21, 24, 27.

Three people matched three numbers and won €70 each. They were Ann Marie Deehy, c/o Mark Roche; Regina Thompson, 18 Comeragh View; John Casey, 45 Kicham Street.