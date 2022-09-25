Storming finish sees St Mary's overcome Silvermines to book semi-final place in Tipperary PIHC

FBD Insurance Tipperary Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final



ST MARY’S (Clonmel) 1-18 SILVERMINES 1-11



St Mary’s are through to the last four of this year’s Tipperary Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship after a storming final quarter from the Clonmel side saw off the challenge of Silvermines at Holycross on Sunday afternoon.



In the final 15 minutes of this quarter-final clash, the South Tipperary side outscored their opponents eight points to one, and were fully deserving of a semi-final place, Silvermines having failed to score from play over the entire second half.



At the interval, having played with the breeze, St Mary’s led by 1-8 to 1-7, and looked like they would have it all to do to win from there. A disappointing third quarter followed, in which both sides failed to score from play, leaving the sides level at 1-10 apiece and Silvermines still looking the more likely winners.



However a storming finish from the southerners, which included six points from play from Peter McGarry (2), Josh Ryan (2), Jason Lonergan and Seamus Kennedy, saw them emerge as comfortable victors at the final whistle.



They now go into the last four draw with Roscrea, Gortnahoe/Glengoole and Burgess and if they can improve again on this performance they could yet have a big say about that coveted Dan Breen Cup place for next year.



The intensity of St Mary’s second half performance in particular was key, a real determination demonstrated when Silvermines levelled matters for the fifth time in the 45th minute. Only once though, for a minute in the first half, were St Mary’s headed (1-7 to 1-6), sticking to their task to eventually see off ‘The Mines’ who once again were over-reliant on Jason Forde. Apart from Forde’s eight frees, Silvermines scored just 1-3 from play, and while they got away with it the last day against Carrick Swan when Forde scored 0-17, it was never going to be enough to see them through on this occasion.



After the opening five minutes the Clonmel side led 0-2 to 0-1, all frees from Sean Kennedy (2) and Jason Forde. St Mary’s got a huge boost in the sixth minute, when corner-forward Cathal Deely did well to shake off a couple of challenges before providing the on-rushing Peter McGarry with a perfect pass from which he rattled the net.



That early four points head start for Marys was quickly halved with two white flags inside a minute from county man Jason Forde, the second of these his only point from play over the entire game. But while Silvermines were getting on plenty of early ball, five wides inside the opening 10 minutes would come back to haunt them.



After that a long-range from St Mary’s goalkeeper Enda Dunphy was soon cancelled by an Andrew Hayden point for Silvermines in the 14th minute leaving the Clonmel side 1-3 to 0-4 up at the end of the first quarter.



St Mary’s corner-forward Josh Ryan put in a great effort to set up Seamus Kennedy for an 18th minute point before Jason Forde nullified that when converting a free he had won himself.



Gavin Ryan with a huge point from halfway then extended the Marys advantage to three but they were rocked in the 25th minute by an equalising goal scored by Silvermines Conor McKelvey.



A move that was started in the Silvermines backline with a great catch and clearance by Ronan Sherlock saw an effort come down off the upright at the other end of the field where McKelvey reacted quickest to make space and blast past the despairing St Mary’s defence.



Enda Dunphy and Jason Forde exchanged long-range frees before a point from play from Silvermines captain Oran Quirke put his side ahead for the only time in the game in the 29th minute. By the half-time whistle, Mary’s had regained a slight advantage with two late first half points, both excellent efforts, from Sam Ryan and Ruairí Leahy from the sideline.



The third quarter was a tense and mistake-ridden period, Silvermines in particular guilty of missing chances with Forde wide from two frees and an attempt from play he would normally convert. Five converted frees was all that dour 15 minutes of hurling produced, but Silvermines with three from Forde against two from Sean Kennedy, had once more drawn level. It was to be as good as it would get though for the Sean Quirke-managed northerners.



Sam Ryan was hugely influential in creating the space for his brother Josh to land the lead point for St Mary’s in the 46th minute and two minutes later Josh landed another point on the run to double that lead.



Over the next four minutes Brendan Cagney’s side would add on four more white flags to put clear distance between themselves and their opponents. A pair of Peter McGarry points (one a huge effort from the sideline at half-way) and two Sean Kennedy frees.



Six minutes from time Silvermines had their final score of the game, another Jason Forde free, before St Mary’s finished with two more from play from Jason Lonergan and Seamus Kennedy, with half-time substitute Ross Peters with a big part to play in making both.



Despite some anxious moments along the way St Mary’s will be delighted to be still standing. There was a lot to be admired about their determination and the intensity they took to their opponents in the second half, after a disappointing opening half-hour. Seamus Kennedy was pivotal at centre-back with Joe Gunne and Sam Ryan solid in that defence also. James Morris at midfield did a lot of good work in containing the threat of Jason Forde, while in the forward division John Ryan, Gavin Ryan, Peter McGarry and Ross Peters stood out.



It was a disappointing year’s end for Silvermines who failed to find top gear hitting 13 wides, many of which would have gone over on another day. There also seemed a little sense of panic in going low too early, efforts that reaped no rewards, with points there for the taking.

Jason Forde was their best on the day but others to play big parts were Ronan Sherlock, Michael Corcoran, Oran Quirke, Conor McKelvey and Colin O’Brien.

St Mary’s: Enda Dunphy (0-2F), Joe Gunne, Jamie Peters, Matt Barlow, Tadhg Condon, Seamus Kennedy (0-2), Sam Ryan (0-1), Jason Lonergan (0-1), James Morris, Peter McGarry (1-2), Sean Kennedy (0-6F), Cathal Deely, Ruairí Leahy (0-1), Gavin Ryan (0-1), Josh Ryan (0-2).



Subs: Ross Peters for Leahy (half-time); Dean Cagney for G. Ryan (53); Richie Gunne for Barlow (60+1); Paraic Bond for J. Peters (inj., (60+3).

Silvermines: David Shanahan, Edward Ryan, Ronan Sherlock, Tiernan Flynn, Luke O’Brien, Darragh Nolan, Darragh McKelvey, Oisin Murphy, Michael Corcoran, Andrew Hayden (0-1), Jason Forde (0-9, 0-8F), Patrick Leamy, Conor McKelvey (1-0), Oran Quirke (capt, 0-1), Colin O’Brien.



Subs: Bryan Seymour for Flynn (22 minutes); William Keogh for Leamy (46); Noel Quirke for D. McKelvey (53); Gerard Leamy for Murphy (60).



Referee: Peter Carroll.