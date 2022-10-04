Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
All roads lead to Moyne/Templetuohy for Swan Club supporters next Saturday, October 8 as it’s where the senior hurling team will play Kiladangan B in the Seamus O’Riain Cup relegation final.
The club wishes all the players and mentors the very best of luck and urges all supporters to attend the match and cheer on the team in this massive game for the club.
The junior B hurlers will play Cahir next Sunday, October 9 in Cahir. Throw-in will be at 12 pm.
The 12 days of Christmas tickets are on sale. Club members and supporters are urged to contact Sean McDonnell or your usual source to get tickets.
Tickets cost €50 and the draw boasts over €20,000 in prizes.
The Juvenile Lotto draw jackpot will be €11,500 this Thursday. You could win this prize for as little as €2.
Last week’s Lotto numbers were: 15,18,24,27. Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each.
All at the club congratulate Colm O’Sullivan and his wife Kate who got married recently. They are wished a lifetime of happiness.
The club extends deepest condolences to the Power family of Clairín on their recent bereavement.
Jessica Kelly of Ballyryan was the lucky winner of the recent Sologhead GAA Club's Find the Ace of Heart draw.
