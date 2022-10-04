St Molleran's GAA Club's U12 hurlers win county championship title

Saint Molleran’s 2:06, Roanmore 3:02

After a pulsating game, St Molleran's U12 hurling team were crowned Waterford county champions at the South East Technical University Sports Arena in Waterford last Saturday, beating Roanmore by a point after a heart stopping game.

The Carrickbeg team got off to a bad start, conceding 2 goals inside the first 10 minutes and just couldn’t get a foot hold in the game. But the St Molleran's players kept plugging away and at half-time score they were trailing by 5 points, 2-2 to 0-3.



The second half was a different story. With the boys knowing they had 20 minutes to win the county title, they caught the game by the scruff of the neck. Ethan and Ryan dominated midfield and St Molleran's scored a couple of points. Aaron, Bobby, Oran and Jack nullified the Roanmore attack but the team just needed to get that goal. After a save from their keeper, Calum was a whisker away from scoring and it looked like it wasn't going to be St Molleran's day.



After a lovely move out from the back, the ball fell lovely for Adam who crashed it into the back of the net. A few minutes later another flowing move forward ended up with Fionn free in front of goal for the second score.



Now 4 points up with 5 minutes to play, Roanmore fought back hard. The St Molleran's players kept them out at all costs but with a minute left on the clock they broke through for a goal to leave it one point in it going into injury time. A great goal line clearance from Jack kept St Molleran's ahead. The team showed great heart to keep their noses in front and with an Adam O’Hanlon puck out the ref blew the final whistle to joyous scenes of celebration.



Joint captains Aaron Diffily and Adam O’Sullivan went on to lift the trophy on behalf of the team.



This group put in a savage effort all year and the improvement from start to finish was unbelievable and they were deservedly crowned county champions.



Squad: Adam O’Hanlon, Aaron Diffily, Bobby Walsh, Jack Geraghty, Oran Norris, Ethan Derby, Ryan Prenderville, Fionn Power, Finian Ryan, Adam O’Sullivan, Darragh Revutsky, Ian Hennessey, Calum Boland, Dan O’Callaghan, Johnny Phelan, Jamie Walsh.

In other club news, Saint Molleran's GAA Club wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the husband and family of the late Geraldine Power, who passed away on Monday.

Geraldine’s family have a strong connection with St Molleran's Club. Her daughters Gillian and Sharon are Adult and Juvenile Treasurers respectively. Her grandsons Jack, Conor and Cian represent the club on the pitch while her son-in-law Seán is involved in the club for a long number of years as a player, mentor and administrator.



As a mark of respect, St Molleran's GAA Club's grounds remained closed until today (Tuesday, October 4).

May Geraldine Rest In Peace. Le gach dea-ghui.