Weekly news of St Molleran's GAA Club in Carrick-on-Suir

St Molleran's GAA Club at Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir
St Molleran's GAA Club congratulates the Junior football team on a very convincing win against John Mitchel's last Saturday afternoon.
The team will contest the Eastern semi-final in Carrickbeg on Thursday at 8pm. The link for purchasing tickets can be found on the St Molleran's GAA Club social media accounts.
The Minor footballers played secured a victory against a very tough St Saviour's GAA Club team in miserable conditions at Páirc Naomh Maoilearáin on Sunday morning.
Two fabulous goals late in the game sealed a victory for the Carrickbeg team. The club thanks all who attended the game and supported the team.
The U14 team also had a well-earned victory against Tramore on Monday in their county semi-final. The county final will take place at De La Salle's grounds at Cleaboy, Waterford on Sunday, October 16 at 3pm.
St Molleran's GAA Club, meanwhile, extends sympathy to the Murphy family, Coolnamuck on the death of Olive. May she rest in peace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.