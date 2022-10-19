St Molleran's U14 hurling team are crowned county champions

St Molleran's victorious U14 hurling team
St Molleran’s U14 hurlers defeated Sacred Heart by 13 points to win the County Championship in appalling weather conditions at De La Salle’s Cleaboy grounds in Waterford on Sunday.
The Carrickbeg team played with a strong wind in the first half and converted plenty of scores leading 1:07 to 0:01 at the break.
The second half was a slightly different affair with Sacred Heart playing with the wind and clawing back St Molleran’s lead. Despite all this, St Molleran’s players kept pushing on and converted every chance they received. Full-time score was 1:10 to 1:23.
Post-match refreshments were served in O’Ceallacháins in Carrick-on-Suir. The club thanks Neil and his staff.
Team: A.O’Sullivan, O. Norris, R. Joy, J. Dowley, E. Ryan, F. Geoghegan, S. Halpin, C. Norris, F. Power, O. Halpin, H. Kirby, R. Prenderville, G. O’Shea (Team Captain), E. Derby, S. Wall, A. Diffily, R. Bourke, B. Norris. Management: Jerome O’Shea, Andrew Halpin and Niall Geoghegan.
This great victory follows on from the U12 team defeating Roanmore to win the U12 county title on October 1. They won by a point after a heart-stopping game.
Meanwhile, the club's Junior footballers will play in the Eastern Final at the SETU Arena at Carriganore this Friday at 7.45pm. The team defeated Ferrybank in the semi-final in Carrickbeg last Thursday. Ticket information will be posted to the 'Info' WhatsApp chat as well as St Molleran's GAA Club's social media accounts.
The Minor footballers defeated a tough St Saviour’s team in miserable conditions at Páirc Naomh Maoilearáin recently. Two goals late in the game sealed victory for the team. The club thanks all who attended the game and supported the team, who play St Oliver’s in the knockout stages of the championship on Sunday.
The Juvenile Academy concluded on Sunday, October 9. Waterford Senior hurler Patrick Curran presented juvenile players with medals and goodie bags at Carrickbeg Community Centre to mark their hard work and improvement.
