Some great performances from young Dundrum AC athletes at County Cross-Country championships

COUNTY JUVENILE CROSS COUNTRY RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS



The County Juvenile Cross Country Relay Championships were held on Sunday last, October 16 in Thurles and hosted by Thurles Crokes. We had 11 teams in action.



The Girls U10 kicked off the races. Our A team of Ellen Maher, Julie Morrissey, Shona Ryan, Farran Ryan, Claire Morrissey won silver. Our B team placed fifth with Bella Curling, Grace Butler, Isobel Harnett, Emma O’Brien, Leah Shanahan.



In the Boys U10 we had three teams. The A team were fifth with Conor Breen, Robert Alley, Harry Julian, Alexey Nesteruk. The B team were seventh with Oliver O’Brien, Billy Guilfoyle, Harry Sheridan, Eoghan O’Neill. The C team were 11th with Thomas Morrow, Oran O’Dwyer, Tom Kilmartin, Tommy Collins.



In the Girls U12 we had 2 teams. The A team won silver with Elisse Kelly, Katelyn Shanahan, Mia McCormack, Robyn O’Brien, Eve O’Connor. The B team were seventh with Molly Butler, Sarah Guilfoyle, Emma Morrissey, Emily O’Connor, Katie Collins.

In the Boys U12 the A team won gold with Niall Quirke, Rocco Julian, Jesse Julian, Aaron Kelly. The B team were ninth with Conor Dooley, Darragh Kelly, Sean O’Neill, Michael Ryan.



In the Girls U14 our A team were just outside the medals in fourth with Anna Butler, Belle Kelly, Clodagh Kilmartin, Chloe O’Neill. Our B team were seventh with Caoimhe O’Neill, Anna Ryan, Kate Dooley, Clodagh Ryan, Nollaig Kilmartin.

COUNTY JUVENILE UNEVEN AGE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS



The County Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships were held in wet and windy conditions in Moycarkey on Sunday, October 9. Well done to the local club for having the course in such good shape, considering the conditions.

We had 40 hardy juvenile athletes go to the start line and all performed like the weather did not matter.



First off were our U9 girls where Shona Ryan continued her good form to win gold and lead her team of 9th Leah Shanahan, 14th Olivia O’Brien and 15th Kayla White to the silver team medals.



In the Boys U9 Alexy Nesteruk ran a great race to win silver and lead his team of 7th Harry Julian, 13th Eoghan O’Neill, 17th Oliver O’Brien and 27th Cathal Leahy 27th to the silver team medals.

Dundrum AC's Girls U15 at the County Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships in Moycarkey.



In the Girls U11 Katelyn Shanahan won bronze and lead the team home of 4th Ellen Maher, 12th Grace Butler and 16th Bella Curling, who won the gold team medals. We also had 27th Sarah Guilfoyle, 34th Isobel Hartnett, 35th Neasa Coen, 44th Emma O’Brien, 46th Sarah McLoughlin and 50th Isla McHugh.



In the Boys U11 Jesse Julian ran a great race to win silver. He was followed by 12th Aaron Kelly, 25th Conor Dooley and 27th Harry Sheridan. The team was out of the medals.



In the Girls U13 the team won silver medals with 6th Belle Kelly, 7th Kate Dooley, 8th Ellisse Kelly and 16th Robyn O’Brien. We also had 18th Clodagh Ryan and 23rd Nollaig Kilmartin.



In the Boys U13 Albert Maher had another fine race to win gold in an out of age race for him and he led the team of 11th Rocco Julian, 13th Aaron O’Shea, 20th Micheal Farrell and 27th Darragh Kelly to the silver team medals.



In the Girls U15 we had 6th Anna Butler, 9th Ruby Maher, 12th Emma Kingstone and 15th Anna Ryan. The team won the bronze medals. In the Boys U15 we had 6th Donagh Guilfoyle. In the Girls U17 Millie Kelly was 4th.