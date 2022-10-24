A fistful of hardy boys - Tipperary brothers compete at Siege of Portadown arm wrestling

New Inn brothers - Fergus, Cormac, Diarmuid, Finbarr and Cillian English from Knockgraffon, Cahir, who competed in the “Siege of Portadown” Arm Wrestling competition
'SIEGE OF PORTADOWN' ARM WRESTLING COMPETITION
Congratulations to Cormac English, Knockgraffon who won first place in the +100kg Novice (super heavyweight) category left arm competition and came third in the right arm competition.
Congrats also to his brothers Cillian English who came second in the right arm -80kg Novice and Finbarr English who came second in the -80kg left arm competition held at the Warehouse Gym, Portadown, Northern Ireland last Saturday October 22.
All five brothers travelled to the North to represent their club against entries from other clubs in Ireland, Northern Ireland, UK and Europe.
Finbarr’s twin Diarmuid came 5th in the -100kg right arm and other brother Fergus competed very well in a stacked -100kg category.
Well done to all of them as they are young and up against stiff competition from around the world.
Check out "Northern Ireland Arm wrestling " Facebook page for results and pics or Youtube click on the following link https://youtu.be/oTBpdld1LUY to see the lads compete in their matches and finals.
