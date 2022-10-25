Search

25 Oct 2022

Tipperary All-Ireland winner Paul Kelly is new Dublin camogie manager

Mullinahone man appointed on three-year term

Paul Kelly is the new manager of the Dublin senior camogie team. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:37 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary All-Ireland-winning hurler Paul Kelly has been appointed as the Dublin senior camogie manager.

The Mullinahone man has been handed a three-year term.

Paul Kelly won All-Ireland senior hurling medals with Tipperary in 2001 and 2010, and was an All-Star in 2002 and 2005.

His managerial experience includes a stint in charge of the Mullinahone senior hurlers.

More recently, he was manager of the Mullinahone ladies football team that won the county and provincial junior championships last year, and reached the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship final earlier this year, when they were beaten by St Jude's of Dublin.

Dublin chairman Karl O'Brien stated: "Dublin Camogie are delighted to announce Paul Kelly as our new senior manager.

"Paul and his management team come to Dublin with a wealth of experience, having played and managed at top level. We wish Paul, his management team and players the very best for the upcoming season."

His backroom team includes Gerry McQuaid, who was coach to the three in-a-row All-Ireland winning teams in Wexford from 2010-2012; and Micky McCullagh, who was coach with the Dublin and Ballyboden St Enda's senior hurling teams, as well as being involved as coach with the Kilkenny senior camogie team.

