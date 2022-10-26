Search

26 Oct 2022

Carrick-on-Suir St Molleran's GAA Club gears up for two football county finals this weekend

Carrick-on-Suir St Molleran's GAA Club gears up for two football county finals this weekend

The victorious St Molleran's Junior football team . They play Shamrocks in the county final this Saturday

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

26 Oct 2022 10:24 AM

St Molleran’s GAA Club’s junior football team were crowned Eastern champions at the SETU Sports Arena at Carriganore in Waterford last Friday night.

The Carrickbeg team dug deep to win the club’s first competitive adult title in a long number of years and were cheered on by a packed sideline of supporters.

The club congratulates the team and management.

A special mention goes to Evan Foley, who received the man of the match award for his stellar performance. The team now march on to the county final against Shamrocks in Kill on this Saturday at 2pm.

The club’s minor footballers also earned their spot in a county final against a very tough St Oliver’s team. The team face St Saviour’s in the final in Kilmacthomas on Sunday at 11am.

County championship finals do not come around too often but to have two of them on the same weekend is a magnificent achievement for the club.

St Molleran’s club urges all its members, supporters and the people of Carrickbeg and the wider Carrick-on-Suir town to support the two teams this weekend. It is a very exciting time for the club.

The club also commends the Under 13 camogie team, who were in action on Sunday morning too. The team defeated Brickey Rangers and earned a semi-final spot in their championship.

At last week’s club committee meeting, it was decided to hold the AGM in the clubhouse on Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm.
Nominations for officer positions, proposals and motions should be submitted in writing to the secretary by Friday, November 4 at the latest. 

Alternatively, proposals/ motions can be submitted by email to secretary.st mollerans.waterford@gaa.ie by the above date.

Pictured below is St Molleran's player Evan Foley received the Man of the Match award after the Eastern Junior Football Final. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media