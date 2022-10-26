Carrick-on-Suir St Molleran's GAA Club gears up for two football county finals this weekend

St Molleran’s GAA Club’s junior football team were crowned Eastern champions at the SETU Sports Arena at Carriganore in Waterford last Friday night.

The Carrickbeg team dug deep to win the club’s first competitive adult title in a long number of years and were cheered on by a packed sideline of supporters.

The club congratulates the team and management.

A special mention goes to Evan Foley, who received the man of the match award for his stellar performance. The team now march on to the county final against Shamrocks in Kill on this Saturday at 2pm.

The club’s minor footballers also earned their spot in a county final against a very tough St Oliver’s team. The team face St Saviour’s in the final in Kilmacthomas on Sunday at 11am.

County championship finals do not come around too often but to have two of them on the same weekend is a magnificent achievement for the club.

St Molleran’s club urges all its members, supporters and the people of Carrickbeg and the wider Carrick-on-Suir town to support the two teams this weekend. It is a very exciting time for the club.

The club also commends the Under 13 camogie team, who were in action on Sunday morning too. The team defeated Brickey Rangers and earned a semi-final spot in their championship.

At last week’s club committee meeting, it was decided to hold the AGM in the clubhouse on Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm.

Nominations for officer positions, proposals and motions should be submitted in writing to the secretary by Friday, November 4 at the latest.

Alternatively, proposals/ motions can be submitted by email to secretary.st mollerans.waterford@gaa.ie by the above date.

Pictured below is St Molleran's player Evan Foley received the Man of the Match award after the Eastern Junior Football Final.