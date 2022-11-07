All the weekend soccer results in Tipperary - FAI Youths Cup win for Clonmel Celtic

File picture: Clerihan Youths celebrating a goal.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
FAI u17 Cup, 2nd Round
Clonmel Celtic 3 – 2 Dean Celtic (Kilkenny)
Munster Youths Cup, 3rd Round
Peake Villa 4 – 1 Ardcroney
TSDL Youths Dvision 1
Clonmel Town 2 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 3 Two Mile Borris
TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District v Cashel Town (off)
Shanbally United 5 – 1 Mullinahone
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
FAI Junior Cup, 3rd Round
Sallypark Odhrans 0 – 3 Peake Villa
Clodiagh Rangers 2 – 1 Cahir Park
St Michael’s 3 – 1 Cashel Town
Wilderness Rovers 2 – 1 Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town (off)
Clonmel Celtic 1 – 2 Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa 4 – 3 St Michael’s
Clonmel Town 2 – 3 Tipperary Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Suirside 5 – 2 Clerihan
Galbally United 3 – 1 Rosegreen Rangers
St Nicholas v Cashel Town (off)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Powerstown 3 – 1 Donohill and District
Tipperary Town 0 – 0 Burncourt Celtic
Cahir Park 1 – 2 Kilsheelan United
Bansha Celtic 0 – 6 Two Mile Borris
Moyglass United 1 – 2 Killenaule Rovers
