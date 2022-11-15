Tipperary Rugby: Cashel pull maximum return from win over Dolphin at Musgrave Park

AIL League Division 2A

DOLPHIN 19 CASHEL 24

The tension was palpable in Musgrave Park, Cork, on Saturday last as Cashel took on Dolphin in round six of the All-Ireland League on the artificial pitch.



Dolphin have not been having the best of seasons and while their performances have been promising, they were a few places below Cashel in the league table.



As the game progressed one would have thought that the positions were reversed, as Dolphin put in a rip-roaring performance and only a late, late try earned Cashel all five points on offer, much to the relief of coaches Daragh Lyons and Ed Leamy.



The game was played in perfect conditions, with a strong wind favouring the home team in the first half. Dolphin started in lively fashion and had their own ideas on how to break down the Cashel defence.



It took them four minutes to register their first score. Cashel knocked on deep in their own half and from the resulting scrum the Dolphin out half chipped the defence and a forward beat the defenders to the touchdown. The conversion put them seven points ahead.



Cashel gradually got into the game and on eleven minutes Brendan Crosse picked up on the halfway line and made 30 metres. Brendan Ryan picked at the back of the ruck and raced in for a try, which Josh O’Dwyer converted.



Cashel were making silly mistakes and Dolphin were capitalising on those to gain field position.



It takes time to adjust to the artificial pitch and this may have been the reason for some of the mistakes.



Dolphin kicked another penalty to the corner on 22 minutes and mauled over for a try to go ahead.



The Cork side kept Cashel pinned back in their own half until the 32nd minute, with high kicks aided by the wind. Ciaran Ryan picked at the back of scrum inside his own 22, Josh Pickering hacked the ball to halfway, Brendan Crosse gathered and carried to the five metre line. Brendan Ryan was on hand again to level the game with a try.



The scrums were very evenly matched. The lineouts were difficult because of the wind, with both sides disrupting their opposition. Following Brendan Ryan’s try, Josh Pickering caught the kick-off and launched a huge kick into the Dolphin half, which resulted in a 50/22 and an attacking lineout for Cashel, which they did not waste. As they drove over the line, Niall Fitzgerald was on hand to touch down.



Cashel were now in the driving seat but Dolphin responded immediately. Cashel did not secure the kickoff and were penalised. Dolphin went to the corner and when the ball came to their out-half he lofted a high kick across the field to the right wing. Their winger won the aerial battle, they converted and went ahead again.



The half-time score was Dolphin 19 Cashel 17.

With the wind at their backs, Cashel dominated possession in the second half. The Dolphin defence was outstanding and they repeatedly resisted everything Cashel threw at them.



James Ryan left the field early in the second half with an injury and his leadership was missed. Richard Moran was also missing due to injury.



Cashel were almost over on 50 minutes but were held up. Two minutes later they were almost over again but gave away a penalty and Dolphin cleared. Cashel should have scored again eight minutes later but were penalised for crossing.



In the 65th minute Cashel kicked two penalties to the corner but lost the lineout. The mistakes and the Dolphin defence were killing the Cashel effort and it looked as if it would not be their day.



As injury time approached Cashel won a lineout inside the Dolphin 22. The pack went through multiple phases and could not break down the defence. Eventually the ball was whipped through the backs and Alfredo Bergada sliced through the Dolphin defence to score. Josh O’Dwyer converted.



Time was almost up and all that was needed was to secure the kick-off. However, the ball was knocked on and Dolphin had another opportunity to go for the win. They launched an onslaught and now it was Cashel’s turn to defend and to their credit they withstood five bruising minutes before Fearghaill O’Donoghue robbed the ball at a breakdown and kicked it into touch to end the game.



This was another high quality game and while it was not a vintage Cashel performance, they did dig very deep to come away with five valuable points.



Dolphin to their credit threw everything they had at the visitors and just came up short. If they continue to play at this standard they will progress up the table. Round seven takes place on November 26 when Cashel host Old Crescent at Spafield.



Cashel team (1-20) C O’Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O’Connor, B Crosse, F O’Donoghue, J Ryan, C Ryan, J Pickering, J O’Dwyer, Jack O’Rourke, C Cashman (captain), B Murray, R Kingston, A Bergada, D Foley, A Shirley, L Shine, A O’Connor, A McDonald.