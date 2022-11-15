Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan's Junior B hurlers brought home the third South Tipperary GAA cup to the club this season when they defeated St Patrick's by six points.

The Junior team had an excellent year winning the South League along with the South Championship. The club congratulates all players and management.

The U17 team comfortably defeated Ardfinnan in the South semi-final on Sunday evening and play Cahir in the final next weekend.

Meanwhile, the U21 hurlers played De La Salle in Waterford City on Sunday morning in a competitive runout for the lads ahead of their upcoming championship.

The club thanks to Premier Intermediate manager Mark O’ Halloran and his backroom team of Alan P. Ryan, Ray Dunne, Jim Kennedy, Gerry Walsh and Danny McNamara for all their dedication over the last four years as they step down from their current roles.

Twelve Days of Christmas Draw tickets are on sale from Sean McDonnell and online Tickets cost juste €50 and the draw boasts prizes worth over €20,000. The first draw is just three weeks away.

This week's Juvenile Lotto jackpot is €13,000. Numbers drawn last week were 1,3,5,22. Eight players matched three numbers winning €30 each.

The club extends condolences to the O’Dwyer family, Dunbane on their recent bereavement.