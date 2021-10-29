REVEALED: The five acts through to the final of Tipperary's Next Superstar

Our finalists!
Thousands of votes have been cast in the Tipperary's Next Superstar heats and you have chosen your five finalists.
All heats were closely run but these were your winners:
HEAT 1 WINNER - Zoe Gavin - Singer
HEAT 2 WINNER - Aoife Sweeney - Singer
HEAT 3 WINNER - Alannah Manton - Singer
HEAT 4 WINNER - Amy Bergin - Singer
HEAT 5 WINNER - Sam Ryan - Singer
THE FINAL
Voting is now open with these five acts in the finale of Tipperary's Next Superstar. You can see a link to the final vote below. Get voting for your favourite.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges Ronan Maher, Emmet Donlan and Graham Cantwell.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes:
Voting in the final will close on Friday, November 5 at 11pm.
