Templemore's St. Colmcille's school has a new principal

Holycross native Conor Doyle has recently taken over the helm at St Colmcille’s Boys Primary School Templemore.

Conor graduated in St Pat’s Drumcondra in 2006 and following a spell in Terenure and Carrick-on-Suir he joined St Colmcille’s in 2009.

He says he is delighted to be given the prospect to lead the teaching and learning in St Colmcille’s and is lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from a fantastic Principal, Kieran Healy. He aspires to continue his good work and drive St Colmcille’s on to bigger and better things in the future.

He looks forward to working with the wider community of Templemore to ensure our children get every opportunity to be the best that they can be.