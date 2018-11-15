Late Bridget (Breda) Morrissey, Templemore

The death occurred on October 27th of Breda Morrissey, Railway View Templemore. Just short of her 85th birthday, Breda died at Milbrae Nursing Home Newport where she has resided for the past seven years. She was predeceased by her husband Paddy.

A native of the town, her parents who had been living in Barrack Street were relocated to the new housing scheme of the time in Lacey Avenue. She was the first of the children of a family of 13 to be born in Lacey Avenue.

She worked in Tipperary Glass for some time after leaving school, met Paddy and they settled down to rearing their family of 9 children.

She was an outgoing happy-go-lucky lady who was loved by everybody. Paddy and herself were great dancing partners and she loved a good sing-song. Her sister Kathleen was also one of her closest friends – the two of them could talk all day long!

Breda will be sadly missed by all who knew the pleasure of her company.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her family: Junior, PJ (RIP), Mary, Dickie, twins Michael and Josie, Noel, David and Anne; sisters: Kathleen, Nancy, Rita, Eileen, brothers JJ, Michael, Noel, (predeceased by Josie, Maisie, Teresa and Stephen); nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Breda’s remains reposed in Grey’s Funeral Home. Following Requiem Mass in church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, she was laid to rest in the local cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.