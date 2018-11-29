Future plans for Templemore Town Hall revealed

Councillor Joe Bourke has this week announced that the contract for work on the town hall in Templemore has been signed.

The contract was signed on Thursday last. This, he said, was 'something I have been looking for and working hard towards for a long time'.

Work on the façade of the building will start in the new year but Cllr. Bourke says he is that they may be able to postpone it until after they St. Patrick’s day as the building will have to be fully scaffolded.

“The town hall is a listed building and the work is very specialised; the architect, working with the council, has designed a work programme that will be carried out by a Limerick firm who specialise in this work. A new roof has to be put on and the stairs on the Borrisoleigh side of the town requires attention”.

This contract is in the region of €250,000.00 and it is hoped to be completed by the end of 2019.

When work on this part of the town hall is complete, Cllr Bourke says hewill be asking the council to return the town hall to the people of Templemore and not to a private firm.

“My suggestion would be to put the library service back into the town hall. We could also incorporate a museum there to highlight the history of the town and the history of the garda college; we could have a small tourist office and public toilets there also to promote the town”.

He suggested !let’s take one step at a time and get the façade of the building back to its original glory”.

I want to thank the management for working with me when I was chairperson of this municipal area to get this project to where it is today and I look forward to work starting on the town hall early in the new year.”

Templemore is a wonderful town that has so much to offer. We have a fabulous park that’s the envy of every town in Ireland, with a European standard athletic track, fabulous 18 hole pitch and putt course along with the JK Brackens grounds, tranquility garden and the lake and over 20 acres of woodlands that hosts a fabulous fairy trail and some lovely walks and also a children’s playground”.

He stated “we also have the police academy of Ireland in Templemore along with a train service that is second to none”.

He added “these are just a small few of the positives of Templemore and we need to build on them. A tourist office and museum would be a major step forward to all that is great about Templemore.