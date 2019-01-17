Table quiz for ‘Solving Kids Cancer’ / Mikey Harney in Templemore

‘Solving Kids Cancer’ helps families affected by neuroblastoma through the provision of support and information; as well as investing in research and advocating for access to better treatment.

Mikey Harney is the two year old son of Patrick and Caroline Harney, and grandson of Billy and Imelda Harney of Manna, Templemore. Unfortunately in December 2017 he was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Mikey has battled well and his treatment has included induction chemotherapy, an operation to remove almost all of his tumour, high dose chemotherapy, radiotherapy and now immunotherapy. His frontline treatment ends in March but unfortunately there is a 50% rate of relapse and where children relapse with this disease less than one in ten survive.

Because of this, Mikey's family are fundraising through 'Solving Kids Cancer' in case Mikey requires additional treatment that is not available in the UK or Ireland. For more information or to make a donation see https://solvingkidscancer.

org.uk/campaigns/mikey-

harney/

The table quiz will take place in Finns Pub Templemore on Saturday February 9 at 9.30pm. €20 per table.