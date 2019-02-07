JK Brackens GAA fundraiser launched

JK Brackens GAA club new 50/50 fundraiser was launched this week at the January committee meeting.

Buckets have now been placed in several business premises throughout the community and the first draw will take place on February 9.

There will be a guaranteed winner each week so don't miss your chance. Entry is simple - place €2 in the envelope provided, write your details on the envelope and pop it in the bucket. The weekly winner will receive 50% of that week's takings.

Pictured at the launch of JK Brackens GAA 50/50 fundraiser Garret Kelleher, Paul O'Brien, Eamonn Corcoran, Paddy Cadell, Seamus Delaney, Jack O'Shea & Martin Bourke