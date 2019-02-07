Templemore ladies football presentation night with guest of honour Samatha Lambert

Club activities have resumed with the U16 and adult ladies having returned to training. We also held a presentation night on Saturday 26th to mark the exceptional achievements of the U14s. Samantha Lambert, Tipperary captain, obliged us by attending and giving a very encouraging talk to the girls.

Samantha then made a presentation to the U14 County A champions, County D runners Up, 2018 Feile team who represented Tipperary and the U14 winners at the Kilmacud Crokes U7s competition.

Damian Johnston chairman, thanked all those involved in making the year so successful especially the girls, the mentors and the parents for their support. He thanked John Fitzpatrick Clonmore and his staff for the food and facilities. He said the club look forward to a positive season ahead and wish well to all the girls, ladies and all involved.

