Templemore College students ‘animated’ by Cartoon Saloon trip

TCFE Creative Media students recently visited Ireland’s Award winning Animation Studio ‘Cartoon Saloon’ in Kilkenny. They were privileged to be given a tour of the studios and meet the team behind Cartoon Saloon’s many fantastic productions. It provided a great insight into the Irish Animation industry which is thriving with lots of employment opportunities.

Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon is a three time Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy nominated studio set up by Paul Young, Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey in 1999. The studios first feature film, ‘The Secret of Kells’, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2010 and in 2015 ‘Song of the Sea’ gained a second Oscar Nomination. Another recent film production was ‘The Breadwinner’ which also received a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination. Cartoon Saloon have also produced a pre-school animation series ‘Puffin Rock’ that is being braodcast worldwide on Netflix in over 25 languages. Members of the Cartoon Saloon team are currently in America in preparation for this years Oscars where their animation ‘Late Afternoon’ is up for Oscar Nomination.

Creative Media students at Templemore College study Animation as part of their course. They learn the principles of animation, drawing, stop motion, character design, digital animation using Adobe Flash and Dragon Frame Stop Motion Software.

The Creative Media course is a one year full time PLC course and ideally suited to individuals who have an interest and a flair for art, drawing, film, computer animation, and movie production. The programme is provided in an iMac Lab with industry standard software such as Adobe Creative Suite CS6 – Adobe Flash, Adobe Premier Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Audition and Quark XPress. Graduates will be able to source employment in the digital media sector in either the form of contract work or through direct employment within this industry. Jobs can be sourced in areas of digital media such as graphic design or animation and in areas of production for radio, film and television.

Cartoon Saloon initially employed twelve people when it was first established in 1999 and now currently employ over 200 people, all working in the animation industry.

Thank you to Cartoon Saloon for being so hospitable to TCFE Creative Media students and their teacher Nicola Welford.

If you would like to learn more about the Creative Media course at TCFE then log onto www.tcfe.ie or call 0504-31007.