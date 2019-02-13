Big plans for St Patrick’s Day this year in Templemore

Reeling In The70’s & 80’s

Our table quiz has been changed from March 2 to Saturday, March 9. Venue is the same, Temple Bar. Table of 4 is €20 and your support will be greatly appreciated.

The Patrick’s Day Committee meeting was held last week and plans are now well underway. We have been extremely lucky with the weather in the past few years, so hopefully it continues in 2019.Yet again we have €2,000 in prize money, so get the thinking caps on and let’s bring back the 70’s and 80’s with a bang as there’s plenty of choice in that era to choose from.

We ask that people wishing to enter would please write an account of what your float is about and the part you play in the community, as this will be a great way of getting people to join your club/group. Contact any committee member: Myles McMorrow; Bridget Jones; Michael O’Brien; Mary O’Shea; Jim O’Shea; Martin Grey; Paul Walsh. Your club/group details will be passed on to Myles who will read same over the public address system on the day as you pass the Reviewing Stand.

As always we are seeking volunteers on the day. Could you please contact any of the above people this week if you are willing to help out.

Our next meeting is Wednesday, February 20 at 8pm in Café on Main.

Our Church Gate Collection takes place at Masses in Templemore/ Clonmore /Killea next weekend February 16 and 17, and we thank you in advance for your usual generous response.