Templemore Lakeside Pitch & Putt spring league under way

Rounds one and two of the Spring League took place in Tipp Hills and Nenagh respectively over the last two weeks.

Whether 'tis the cold weather or early season blues the turnout has been small from Lakeside resulting in two 4th place finishes.

Our backs are against the wall as we head to Cashel this Sunday so we appeal to all players to make every effort to attend as a good result may set us up nicely for the following week where we will have home advantage.

So we'll see you all under the rock bright and early Sunday morning.