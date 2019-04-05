Templemore's annual Easter Egg Run for Crumlin

Eamonn Grey’s Annual Easter Egg Run for Crumlin will take place on Sunday April 14.

The run is a huge success every year with a large amount of bikes making the trip to Crumlin to deliver the Easter Eggs to all the kids.

As an add-on this year, for all the bikes taking the trip to Crumlin there will be a free draw on reaching the destination.

The winner of this draw will win a free place on the Billy Shanahan Bike Trip in May. This includes a weekend away of biking, ferry, hotel accommodation, with breakfast and dinner included. This is a trip not to be missed.

Also on the morning of the Crumlin Run there will be refreshments in Eamonn Grey's before take-off, from 10am to 10.30am. Bacon and sausage baps, tea, coffee, etc will be provided.

If you would like to avail of the refreshments on the morning can you please let Eamonn know so he will have an idea of numbers.

The Bikers are looking forward to seeing lots of people gather on the 14th for this super run and thank all for the great support every year!!

Donations of eggs can be made up until the morning of the trip, so feel free to drop them into O'Connell's Centra or Spar as well as at Grey's Funeral Home.