The late Kathleen Morrissey, Erill and formerly Killea

The death occurred on February 21, 2019 of Kathleen Morrissey (nee Treacy) of Errill and formerly Killea.

Kathleen passed away peacefully in her 98th year surrounded by her loving family at Castlegardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy.

She was the eldest daughter of Thomas and Agnes Treacy of Killea and was the second eldest of their 12 children.

Kathleen married Martin Morrissey in 1941 and moved to Errill where they raised their family of 5 children.

Kathleen is survived by her daughters Bridget (Australia) & Agnes (England) and her sons Tommy (Wicklow), Eamonn (Waterford) & Martin (England), her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her sister Agnes and her brothers Mike and Tommy in the US.

May she rest in eternal peace.