Super turn out for Easter Egg run for Crumlin in Templemore

We had a super turn out again this year for our annual Easter Egg Run for Crumlin, despite the bad weather.

Before we set off on our much loved run of the year everyone was treated to a breakfast bap along with tea or coffee to warm us up in Grey’s Funeral Home parking area. A very large crowd gathered in Grey’s throughout the morning with huge donations of eggs and a massive send off for all the riders and pillions.

Closing the doors of the van became a struggle as the eggs never stopped coming throughout the morning.

From the moment we arrived in Crumlin Hospital the warm welcome we received was outstanding, the excitement and gratefulness just shines through all the staff of Crumlin.

Crumlin Hospital here we come! The group about to set out on their travels



Once again we would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated eggs, braved the trip in wet conditions to Crumlin, everyone who came to Grey’s on Sunday morning to support the run and to anyone who helped in any way to make this year’s run the success it was. We are looking forward to next year’s run already.

Also congratulations to Seamus Doran who won the weekend away to Wales with Blazing Bikers worth €650.00. Enjoy Seamus and thanks always for your continued support.