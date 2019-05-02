A presentation of the book Sean Hogan, his life: a troubled journey was presented to Cllr Malcolm Byrne following his oration at the graveside of GPO Garrison member and Templemore native John Dunne. Pictured at the Annual 1916 Rising Commemoration in Templemore are Dean Walsh, Nenagh, Meggie Fitzgerald, Roscrea, Author John Connor, Borrisoleigh, Cllr Malcolm Byrne and Tim Maher, Templemore