Templemore club JK Brackens organise a cultural night

The JK Brackens GAA club have organised a GAA cultural night to celebrate 50 years of Scór within the GAA and our parish.

The event takes place on this Friday May 3 at 8.45pm sharp in Fitzpatrick’s Lounge Clonmore.

Past and current participants will be taking part in the night’s celebrations, at which this year’s seventy plus participants will be presented with a 50th commemoration medal to honour the occasion.

Scór is inclusive of all ages, from the very young to all age groups promoting our rich culture and traditions that are celebrated all over the world wherever the Irish diaspora gather.

It has continued to maintain its core values of providing cultural and social activities for young and old nationwide and none more so than within the parish of Templemore, Clonmore and Killea.

The impact and social inclusion for so many people is incredible providing a valuable source of community engagement within our society and the wider GAA family.

We have had many successes and of course heartbreaks – all part and parcel of competition.

Admission is free, and you are guaranteed a night of music, song and dance.

All are welcome!!