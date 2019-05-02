Templemore annual Trocaire Good Friday walk and Stations of the Cross a great success

The Annual Trocaire Good Friday Walk/Stations of the Cross 2019 has greatly enhanced the belief that our strong welcome, faith and hope is alive and well in our parish. Amidst the glorious sunshine on Good Friday, April 19 2019, Fr. Dominic and Frances Maxwell introduced the Stations with over 130 people walking on their journey of faith, filled with prayer and devotion, around the lake stopping at vantage station points throughout the park to reflect on the way of the cross. The three little girls on the Trocaire box this year was the leading theme when their story was re-enacted at the 8th, 9th and 13th Stations by three young girls from each of our primary schools in the parish. At the beginning of the 14th Station a fitting poem was recited by Sara Madden, as a source of encouragement for us all to always remember little innocent children suffer at the hands of so many others, with no sense of justice or humiliation - Thanks to E. Hennessy, G. Bourke, N. Cheshire and S. Madden and not forgetting the leadership of Cormac Bourke, St. Colmcille’s 6th class, there to support each of them as they followed the Way of the Cross in such a dignified manner around our beautiful lake. The ceremony closed with a blessing from Fr. Conor extending a special Easter Blessing to all. The Parish Pastoral Council would like to thank everybody for making the morning so special. It makes our role all the more worthwhile. It was so heartening to realise that our church is still very much alive in Templemore, Clonmore and Killea Parish. For more information go to: Parish Website: www.templemoreclonmorekilleaparish.ie Facebook: templemoreclonmorekillea