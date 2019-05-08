Templemore’s Dr. Casey welcomed by Cork Mayor

Recently, Dr. Michael Casey of Templemore and a number of fellow Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation (I.L.C.F.) board members, were received by the Lord Mayor of Cork at an official reception in the Mayoral chambers, City Hall.

Over one hundred invitees attended the soirée which included many Lebanese people living and working in the Cork/Munster area.

Also present were distinguished representatives from the army, navy and Garda Siochana, academics from U.C.C. and C.I.T, the Cork Chamber of Commerce, members of the judiciary, Dail Eireann and the Diplomatic Corps.

Guests from Templemore included John and Phyllis Lundy (Cloone).

On the subject of the I.L.C.F., Dr. Casey says:

“It takes a wild imagination to picture a truly open society – one where freedom of expression and democracy are paramount, and where no individual holds a monopoly on the truth. Envisioning such a world is the starting point of the I.L.C.F.’s work and philosophy.

“For the I.L.C.F. the arts, through cultural exchange - in all of its varying forms - is the key to bringing about a positive understanding and dialogue between our two countries - Christian. (The Lebanon is the only Christian country in the Middle East.)

He stated, “By supporting culture and the arts we work to propel challenging ideas to new frontiers. By giving shape and voice to these goals, we remind ourselves,” he says, “that the world we hope to someday see/realise already exists in our creative and spiritual endeavours.

“The notion of beauty and creativity, through the mediums of poetry, literature, music, the fine and applied arts, ultimately allows us to share a vision of a more enchanting, invigorating and enduring world”, Dr. Casey added.