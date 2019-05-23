Diabetes - education is the answer

As more and more people are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, all hospitals and GP practices are struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking treatment.

Lifestyle factors and excess weight are strongly linked with the rise of Type 2 diabetes globally but you can also be slim, fit and develop Type 2 diabetes, typically after 40 years of age.

Typical symptoms of Type 2 diabetes are thirst, tiredness, frequent urination (especially at night) and weight gain or loss but in some people there can be no symptoms for up to 12 years and the damage to their body is taking place silently over the years. Persistent high blood glucose damages blood vessels affecting the entire body. Limb-loss, blindness and stroke are some of the complications from poorly managed or “ignored” diabetes.

Diabetes Ireland has developed a structured diabetes education programme called CODE. Following another hugely successful CODE programme held in Templemore last year, a further Tipperary course is planned for Templemore to start on Friday June 7 2019 in the morning time, at the McAuley Community Centre, Templemore.

The course will be facilitated by Pauline Dunne, Senior Dietitian and participants attend weekly for 3 consecutive weeks, with a follow up session at 6 months. This is a free course for people diagnosed with Prediabetes or Type 2 Diabetes, and places are limited to 16 per course. For more information or to book your place, contact Regina at 071-9146001 (Office hours 9.30am-1.30pm Monday to Friday).