Tipperary group make life long memories on memorable pilgrimage to Poland

A 6 day escorted group pilgrimage to Krakow and Czestochowa took place recently under the spiritual direction of Fr. Martin Murphy, PP Drom & Inch.

We experienced a sightseeing tour of Krakow by electric Melex cars equipped with audio guides. We then explored this magnificent city.

Next stop was Lagiewniki, where we visited the shrine of the Divine Mercy and saw the beautiful Basilica consecrated by St John Paul II In 2002.

In the nearby convent chapel we prayed before the original picture of Sr. Fauistina, who died in 1938, and visited where she is buried.

We also visited a Basilica made of Salt where we saw the blood stained Alb worn by Pope St John Paul when an assassination attempt was made on his life.

We paid a visit to Oskar Schindler’s enamel factory and recalled the history of Krakow‘s inhabitants both Polish and Jews.

Of special note was the trip to Auschwich - Birkenau to the terrible concentration camp built by Nazis to exterminate thousands of people where we remember “man’s inhumanity to man” - visiting the museum, the Gas Chambers and the holding cells.

In Wadowice we saw St. John Paul’s house, now a museum and in nearby church where he worshipped we celebrated Holy Mass.

The Wieliczka Saltmines was spectacular, resembling an underground town after 700 years of salt extraction.

We saw the salt chambers, statues, lakes and the largest underground church built of salt in the world.

Our last day was spent in Czestochowa and we called to see the Monastery of Jasna Gora the most important Marian shrine in Poland where we celebrated Holy Mass.

There we saw the Icon of the Black Madonna, and visited the Monastery’s Museum.

The group returned home with life long memories of this fabulous pilgrimage.