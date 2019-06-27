Templemore College students excel at national level

Templemore College hairdressing students recently competed at National Level.

Congratulations to Kerry Anne Gleeson and Christine Stone who won first place in the fantasy Live Model category in the Schools Competition in St. John’s Central College, Cork.

They have also recently competed at the Irish Hairdressing Federation Competition in Croke Park on May 19 last.

They were delighted to be placed top fifth at this event with their wonderful creation which is made from synthetic hair.

Watch out for these ladies as having just completed their hairdressing training at Templemore College of Further Education they look to have a very bright, exciting and successful future.

The piece is on exhibit in The Source Arts Centre, Thurles from Monday June 17 for three weeks.