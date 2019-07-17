Open Garden hosted by Johnny Bourke in Clonmore this Sunday

An Open Garden event hosted by Johnny Bourke, Clonboo, Clonmore, Templemore will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 2pm-6pm. All proceeds in aid of St. Joseph’s P.S. School Pitch Development.

Currently without a sports pitch, the Board of Management of St. Joseph’s Primary School is very thankful to Patron, Dr. Kieran O’ Reilly for leasing a field to the school. The field requires a lot of work and fundraising to bring it to the standard of a sports pitch.

The promotion of sports is central to the ethos of the school.

Come along with your family and you will enjoy wandering through a three acre garden (pictured above and below) developed over 30 years. Specimen trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, water features, grasses, roses, ponds, statues, fountains await you.

Just type in the Eircode E41 A2C2 or Phone: 086 8772302 to bring you to this unforgettable “must see” garden. Light refreshments available.

Please note: not wheelchair friendly.