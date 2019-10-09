Biodiversity training on bats for Tidy Towns and community groups

North Tipperary Development Company will host biodiversity training on bats for Tidy Towns /Community Groups in McAuley Centre on this Friday, October 11 from 8-10pm.

The training will involve a short indoor presentation on bats in the community, training on how to use bat detector, followed by a bat walk to record any species present in the Town Park using the bat detectors. This is a fun and educational exercise and helps raise awareness around these misunderstood creatures.

This training is also a suitable project that can be included in the Tidy Towns Biodiversity Section and will include a short report on how to enhance communities for bats.

Further information from: Albert at 089-4230502, or email: albertnolan@rocketmail.com