Graduations at Templemore College of Further Education

Templemore College of Further Education held its Graduation Ceremony in the Templemore Arms hotel on Friday, October 11. This was a proud day for the graduates and their families and friends.

The ceremony began with an address by the College Principal, Dr Noel Colleran. In his contribution the College Principal, Dr Noel Colleran, began by thanking the special guest, Peter Ryan, and the other guests for attending, as well as and all who organised the event.

He continued ‘our Graduation ceremony marks the highpoint of our academic year – the fruits of your work, and our work as the staff in Templemore College.

Pictured below Creative Media & Film Graduates – Nicola Welford (Course Co-Ordinator), Aine Healy, Isobelle Kelly, Clare Ann Nolan, Thomas Donogher, Maria Healy, Daniel Killick, Patrick Fogarty



He continued: ‘graduating is a mark of each student’s mettle to stick to their commitments and finish what they started. However, while graduating is about the conclusion of a period of work, is also about beginning. Some are starting new jobs, further education, training, or other opportunities that life has now presented. We are always completing and beginning, again and again. This is an inescapable characteristic of being human. We conclude and we begin – you conclude this evening to begin again tomorrow’.

He referred to our famous poet from Kerry, Brendan Kennelly, who explores the beginnings we experience regarding life’s phases and episodes in his poem BEGIN. He quoted Kennelly “Every beginning is a promise…[and] …though we live in a world that dreams of ending, that always seems about to give in, something that will not acknowledge conclusion, insists that we forever begin”.

Pictured below Tony Lowe, Valerie Guerin, June Murphy, Judith Kearns, Leanne Morris, Elaine Mullins and Johanna Collins



Dr Colleran concluded ‘I believe that beginning again and projecting forward is a positive message – we need to see the opportunities not only in the commonplace but also in the choices we make about the important decisions in life. On behalf of the staff of Templemore College I urge you to see this graduation, not only as the conclusion of another episode in your story, but also as the beginning of a new chapter in your life’.

Special guest, Tipperary’s Peter Ryan spoke of his own personal challenges and experiences though his own life and how he has learned to deal with them.

After a diagnosis of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a rare genetic condition that struck without warning when he was 19, his vision was reduced by 80 per cent.

Initially Peter struggled to accept this diagnosis and has since learned to adapt to his new way of life. Peter spoke about his love for hurling and sport and how he has now channelled this in the direction of cycling. He is now a full-time athlete and cyclist and is deep in training for his second Paralympic Games. He concluded by congratulating the graduates of TCFE and wished them success in their futures.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of Awards to the graduates by the Special Guest, Peter Ryan, and the College Principal Dr. Noel Colleran.