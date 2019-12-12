Cups against breast cancer at Templemore College of Further Education

Pictured above left to right – Therese Purcell (Teacher) with the Business Administration class and organisers for Cups Against Cancer recent coffee morning at Templemore College of Further Education - Helen Hayes, June Murphy, Valerie Guerin, Siobhan Ryan, Stephanie O' Mahony, Aisling Henchion, Kathleen Moloney and missing from photo Sharon Claxton

A very successful coffee morning was recently organised by the Level 6 Administration Class at Templemore College of Further Education.

This event took place on Wednesday October 16 and was part of the breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Cups Against Breast Cancer’ for the Irish Cancer Society.

A fabulous array of home baking, treats, teas and coffee were available to the staff and students with the opportunity to make a donation to this worthwhile cause. A very successful raffle was also organised o the day.

The students were pleasantly surprised with the sum raised which was in excess of €800.00. They would like to pay particular thanks to the canteen staff at TCFE for their help and support with this event.

Also special thanks to all who baked, helped with the set up and made financial donations on the day.