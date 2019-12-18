“Blue is not new, men changing the face of Childcare” - Childcare conference at Templemore College

Pictured above: Emma Buckley, Angela Mullins, Michelle Hogan, Dagmara Sakowiez, Kaitriona Meggs, Natalie Krzewine, Brenda Ryan and Tricia Burke. Front row, left to right: Ciara McManus, Amy O’Connor, Patricia Morris and Laura Phelan

Templemore College Further Education’s Early Childhood Care and Education Level 6 students recently organised a Childcare Conference as part of their Team Leadership module. The theme of the conference reflected on the male role in Childcare and it was entitled “Blue is not new, Men changing the face of Childcare”.

The conference was facilitated by male guest speakers, which included an Early Years Practitioner, Rural Youth Worker and Early Years Student. They spoke about their experiences as men working in the childcare industry and the challenges that they have faced.

The conference raised some interesting talking points and highlighted important areas such as discrimination in the childcare industry. It was a very worthwhile event that was well attended at local level by the TCFE Early Childhood Care students and practitioners in the field.