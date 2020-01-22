Bourke welcomes council works in town

Former Templemore based councillor Joe Bourke (FG) has welcomed Tipperary County Council's honouring of an agreement he had when chairperson of the Municipal District, to undertake a number of projects in Templemore town.

“The old cemetery and Church Avenue in Templemore work was a three year programme and I’m glad to see work has now commenced on the final stage. Year one, saw the removal of old trees in the graveyard adjacent to Church Avenue - these trees were a health and safety issue and a danger to pedestrians and motorists, as well as a danger of causing damage to graves and headstones in the cemetery.

“Year one also saw the removal of the boundary wall between the graveyard and the car park - this wall was very unstable and in danger of falling and needed to be replaced with a more stable structure.

“Year two saw the boundary wall between the car park and the adjacent road at St. Joseph’s Cemetery removed. This was replaced with a mass concrete structure to prevent people accessing the car park illegally. Year two also saw the drainage system in the car park being sorted and the resurfacing of the car park.

“Year three has now seen work commence on the foot path in the cemetery - this work is contracted out to Tarstone and is expected to be completed by the end of the month. The paths are old and in a crumbling state, are dangerous for pedestrians and the new paths will be a major asset to the cemetery. Year three also saw the pruning back of the trees on Church Avenue - these mature trees are beautiful as you travel from the Garda College to the Church and when they are pruned back fully and in bloom, they will enhance Church Avenue greatly.

“I would like to thank the new graveyard committee which was formed recently, for the work they are doing and also to the volunteers who work in the cemetery on a weekly basis. Without the commitment from the committee and volunteers, the great work which is being carried out would not be possible. And finally I would like to ask the public’s help in relation to the concrete bollards which were installed near the Church to prevent illegal parking - these concrete bollards are only a temporary solution and we need to find a permanent solution to enhance the area as well as preventing illegal parking,” Mr Bourke said.